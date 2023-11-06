Three-car crash closes US-131 for about two hours in Antrim County

ANTRIM COUNTY — Michigan State Police said that a three-car crash closed a major Northern Michigan highway for hours Monday evening.

MSP said the crash happened on US-131 at Corey Road near Alba in Antrim County. Michigan State Police haven’t released many details, but they did say that everyone involved in the accident was taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

According to MSP, the road was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the accident.

