Munson Healthcare opens Foster Family Primary Care

TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare is expanding access to primary care in Northern Michigan with the opening of a new clinic in Traverse City, another step in the health system’s Regional Care Transformation Plan announced earlier this fall.

The Foster Family Primary Care clinic, 550 Munson Ave. within the Foster Family Community Health Center, will offer primary care services to community members. Providers at the new clinic will see a wide variety of patients including infants, adolescents and adults.

The new clinic officially opened Monday.

Dr. Thomas Yax, Dr. Joanna Heindl and Sarah Shepler, PA, will be accepting new patients at this location.

The clinic is actively recruiting new providers to join the clinic and is pleased to announce the arrival of Susan Cogswell, PA, effective Dec. 18.

The clinic will be open Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and is best accessed through the building’s north entrance, off Munson Avenue.

”As a part of Munson Healthcare’s Regional Care Transformation plan, we’re committed to expanding the outpatient services our patients are asking for throughout our regions,” said Munson Chief Operating Officer Laura Glenn. “Opening new primary care clinics is part of our commitment to enhance access to care as well as offer convenient locations for patients to seek the services they need most close to home.”



