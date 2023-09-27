Munson Healthcare consolidates key services to Otsego, Wexford and Grand Traverse Co. locations

On Wednesday, Munson Healthcare announced its three-year Regional Care Transformation Plan.

The organization plans to adjust its services in the Grayling, Gaylord, Charlevoix, Cadillac, Frankfort and Manistee areas to address staffing and resource issues.

Under the plan:

Otsego Memorial Hospital will become a regional hospital and Charlevoix and Grayling will become community hospitals, focused on more outpatient services with limited inpatient care.

In the South Region, Cadillac will become a regional hospital; and Manistee and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital will become community hospitals, focused on more outpatient services with limited inpatient care.

Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will continue to elevate its services to be the Regional High-Level Specialty Care Center available 24/7 to treat complex conditions such as NICU, Oncology, Critical Care, Stroke and Cardiology.

The plan also includes improvements for patients including more virtual care options and faster check-in.