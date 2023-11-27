Experience a Christmas wonderland getaway at Little River Casino Resort

If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie lover listen up! You can live out your holiday dream by booking one of the Christmas inspired rooms at Little River Casino Resort.

The resort partnered with TC Decorating Co. to bring the Christmas spirit to life. There are two holiday rooms decorated full of holiday cheer by TC Decorating Co. owner, Jenna Pizarek. While Jenna usually spends most of her time planning bachelorette and birthday parties, this year she’s excited to try something new. You can book either of the rooms at the resort starting now until the New Year.

9&10′s Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the resort to learn all about it.