Local

Cadillac Fire Department respond to car on fire at Clam Lake Township gas pump

Katelyn Davis
11/12/2023 9:39 PM EST

On Sunday Cadillac firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire that was sitting at a gas pump in Clam Lake Township

Firefighters say after their members arrived; the fire was quickly put out.

They also say no injuries were reported, but as you can see the car was a complete loss.

They also say there was damage to several pumps and this station is being newly renovated.

Thanks to the quick action of the gas station staff, they were able to use emergency shut off to ensure no fuel was at the pumps.

For now, pumps are off as the scene is being investigated.

