Popular Northern Michigan business solved its workforce shortage with affordable housing development

BELLAIRE — As the lack of affordable housing in the region continues to make things tough on employees and employers, one Northern Michigan business said they’ve been able to bounce back with their own affordable housing development.

Back in 2022k, Short’s Brewing Company’s CEO Scott Newman-Bale said they decided to purchase the 26-unit Bellaire Inn after a number of potential employees turned down jobs because they couldn’t find a place to live.

“At first it was really scary because you’re running a new business you don’t even know how to do,” Newman-Bale acknowledged.

Newman-Bale said they hired innkeepers to help keep up with the Inn. He admitted that without the inn they wouldn’t have been able to stay open.

“If we didn’t have an inn we wouldn’t have opened everyday [...] I don’t even know if we would have opened five days,” Newman-Bale admitted.

The Bellaire Inn has allowed Short’s to take part in an international work-study program as well as provide temporary housing for teachers and nurses just moving to the area.

The Director of Government Relations at the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Henry Wolf applauds Short’s and said it’s something more Northern Michigan businesses should be looking into.

“There’s a lot on the federal state and local level that can be done to address the problem, but we encourage business owners in Northern Michigan, to the degree possible, take things into their own hands,” Wolf stated.

A bartender at Short’s, Drake Manwaring was the first person to move into the Bellaire Inn just hours after it was purchased.

“My reaction was obviously great. Without the housing it would’ve been really difficult to find something affordable,” Manwaring said.

Manwaring said thanks to the Inn he was able to save thousands of dollars which in the last week or so has allowed him to purchase his own home.

“I think other businesses or other breweries should incest in housing for their employees. It’s more affordable for us and in this day and age, everything’s gone up in price. So, if we can save every penny, it all matters, " Manwaring said.

Short’s is helping with another workforce housing project coming to Bellaire that would bring over 100 units less than a mile from the Pub.