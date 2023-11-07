Karie Bleau recalled as Pere Marquette Charter Township Treasurer

MASON COUNTY — Voters in Pere Marquette Township voted to recall Karie Bleau as Pere Marquette Charter Township treasurer Tuesday night. Sarah Iteen will replace her as Treasurer after getting 1,088 votes.

Bleau was elected as treasurer in November of 2030, and began serving the first of the year in 2021.

A recall petition was filed by a township resident by the name of Tim Iteen who alleged that Bleau inaccurately administered township water billing and refused to rectify the inaccuracies.

That petition was approved by the Mason County Election Commission allowing a recall election to take place on Nov. 7. Her opponent is the wife of the man who called for the petition, Sarah Iteen. Bleau is running as a Republican while Sarah is running non-partisan.