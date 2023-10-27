Crawford Co. Emergency Management cleaning up crude oil leak

UPDATE 10/27/23 3:35 p.m.

EGLE said they were forwarded a 911 call just before 11 a.m. Friday about an oil spill from the Lambda Energy Pipeline north of Fredrick Township near Smugglers Pass on West Mt. Frederick Road.

They said that the oil spilled down a grassy hill and pooled together at the bottom. EGLE said that no surface bodies of water appear to be impacted.

EGLE is still investigating what exactly spilled, how much of it spilled and if there are going to be any impacts to the wildlife.

10/27/23 1:40 p.m.

Crawford County Emergency Management is currently on location of a small crude oil leak along with Frederic Township Fire Department and Lambda oil.

They say the line is now shut down and the leak is contained.

Crews will remain on location monitoring the situation. Clean up crews are arriving now and EGLE has also been notified.