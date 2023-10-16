Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools honors James Earl Jones and his mentor Donald Crouch with statues

MANISTEE COUNTY — A new statue has been unveiled in Manistee County, honoring one of their most famous sons.

The story behind the statue is tied to the actor who provided the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies. A man who once didn’t have a voice at all.

“The opportunities are endless, no matter where you come from,” says Superintendent of Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools, Jake Veith.

The Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County took on the task to honor actor James Earl Jones and his teacher and mentor Donald Crouch.

This past Saturday that two-year project was finally unveiled.

“The reaction has been great. It definitely gives a sense of pride for our kids and our whole community,” says Veith.

Jones, better known as Darth Vader, didn’t come from a background of fame.

“Mr. Jones suffered from a stutter all the way through his high school, high school years, elementary and middle school. He barely spoke because he was embarrassed by it,” says Veith.

It was until he meant his high school teacher, Donald Crouch, who mentored him through his stutter.

“These statues are not only to celebrate Mr. Jones and Mr. Crouch and celebrate all of our mentors,” says Veith.

The statue honoring the student and teacher stands in front of Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools across the way from where the story began.

“The school that James Earl attended is not being used as a school anymore, so we thought it made the most sense to run the school. And you know, we wanted to shine the light on mentorship because, you know, some of us have had mentors and we know that people that have had a mentor in their life, it really changes your life,” says President of Arts and Cultural Alliance, Joy Smith.

And having the statues of James Earl Jones and Donald Crouch at KND schools is that daily reminder that mentorship can be life changing.

“And sometimes you’re wondering, why do I continue to put all of my energy and effort into this? And well, this is this is why, you know, there’s success stories like this that happen. There’s only going to be one James Earl Jones. But many, many people can be a positive mentor and have a positive impact that will allow a kid to fulfill their dreams,” says Veith.

You can see the live stream of the statue unveiling here.