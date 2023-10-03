Bellaire honors local artist Charles Culver through a downtown exhibition

There is a lot of history that can be found here in Northern Michigan, one place being in downtown Bellaire.

Charles Culver was a well-known artist in the 1900′s who was originally from Detroit but fell in love with Bellaire and used it as inspiration for most of his work. He began as a commercial artist but found a passion in cartoon art and painting. In June of this year, the Downtown Development Authority of Bellaire received a grant that allowed them to embark on an exciting project.

DDA members Doreen McGuire, Tracy Lareau, Cindi Place, and Shelly Dayton specifically headed up this project and connected with Charles Culver’s daughter-in-law, Caren Culver who kept all of his original artwork. They decided to showcase his art throughout the town by reproducing 13 of his most famous pieces into a digital fabrication. Businesses and community members collaborated to bring this to life, and they have received a huge amount of positive feedback and encouragement from locals and visitors from sharing Culver’s talent and history.

“He just felt that this was a place where he could do his best work. And most of it was from this area,” said Caren Culver.

The art will continue to be showcased throughout the rest of October, but for those who found a piece they love, an auction is being held for the pieces on display which will end Nov. 1. You can visit the online auction here. The money raised will be put towards future exhibitions to showcase local artists in Bellaire.

“The DDA Grant Committee would like to thank the Village of Bellaire, the Bellaire DDA, Photographer extraordinaire James Sullivan, Pro Image of Traverse City, our framing and installation crew Terry Coates, Zach Gosnell, Jeff Krino, and Shelly Dayton, Kevin O’Meara for the audio project, the Bellaire Public Library, Jean Bedell, the Bellaire Historical Society, Andrea Gerring, Curator of the Culver Family Collection, NMC art history adjunct instructor and the Charles Culver family.”

Our Storyteller, Rachel Rademacher talked with community members who were directly involved in this project including Caren Culver, to learn more.