Learn to fight for fun at the new Historical Weapons Guild in TC!

The Historical Weapons Guild originally based in Austin, Texas has made their debut in Grand Traverse County! Their motto is “Teaching people to safely hit their friends since 2016.” The guild is located at the TC Fencing Club and offers classes to learn the proper way to use martial arts while referencing historical manuals.

You can get started with the 6-week beginner course, or if you aren’t ready to commit just yet, drop-in classes are also available. However, if you’re just looking for a night of fun, they offer dagger dates and private parties! Learn more about plans and pricing here.

Our lifestyle reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to check it out to see if she has what it takes to be a swordfighter!



