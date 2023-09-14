2023 Fall Color Reports

Fall color has started in Northern Michigan! It is a little early, although for some of you, the color has been slowly brightening the trees since late July. The early summer heat and drought really stressed the trees. Those stressed the most have distinctive color with some leaves already on the ground. The good news is most trees haven’t started changing. Our summer was dry for the first part but ended on a wet note, so it will be interesting to see how vibrant the leaves get this year. I’m forecasting an early to normal color change across the region. What does this mean? Most of the U.P. peaks in late September to early October. Higher elevations of the L.P. peak late in September to mid-October. Those closest to the Great Lakes will peak mid to late October. Of course, there will be exceptions, especially where trees are really stressed.

Fall Color Forecast - Week 1

We are starting the Fall Color change early this year to keep you updated through the season. This way you can plan a week or two ahead for the best color. Right now, there is limited change with some color in parts of the U.P. and higher elevations of the Lower Peninsula. On my walks around the region, I’ve already seen a few maples drop incredible red leaves.

Red Leaf





Below is when the trees typically change. Predicting color change is very hard. The amount of sunlight is the biggest factor. Just a few days of thick clouds can make the colors come out fast, and drop just as quickly.

I recommend planning a trip ahead for when the colors really start popping!

U.P. Average Fall Color

Northern Lower Average Color

Central Lower Average Color

And to do just that, here’s a list of color tours put together by the County Road Association of Michigan:

Antrim County

Deadman Hill overlook off US-131 viewing Jordan River Valley

Jordan River Road off US-131

Pinney Bridge Road off M-66

Cascade Road off Alba Highway (CR 620)

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Crawford County

CR101 looking north from CR100 (“Pioneer Hill”)

Dickinson County

Kramer Drive on the north side of the city of Iron Mountain

Metropolitan Road near Felch

Emmet County

Mitchell Road from Fletcher Road to Cheboygan County line

Pleasantview Road from M-119 to Robinson Road

Robinson Road from State Road to Pleasantview Road

State Road from Harbor Springs to Cross Village

Stutsmanville Road from Pleasantview to W. Townline, then W. Townline Road north

Brutus Road from Pleasantville Road to US-31

Tunnel of Trees – M-119

Williams Road from US-131 to Resort Pike Road

Resort Pike Road from Williams Road to Indian Garden Road

Gogebic County

Black River Road to Black River Harbor

Lake Road from Ironwood to Little Girls Point and Superior Falls

Black River Road from Bessemer to Copper Peak and Black River Harbor

Wolf Mountain Road from US 2 to Wolf Mountain

County Road 519N from Wakefield to the mouth of the Big Presque Isle River and Porcupine State Park

Thousand Island Lake Road from US 2 to Sylvania Wilderness Park

Houghton County

Covered Drive Road

Freda Road

Calumet Waterworks Road

Iron County

Ottawa Lake Road/Hagerman Lake Road loop

Pentoga Trail (CR-639) to CR-424 along Chicagon Lake and Pentoga Road from CR-424 to Brule River

Bates-Amasa Road (CR-643) US-2 to US-141 by Paint River and Hemlock River

Gibbs City Road and Ponozzo Road

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

Keweenaw County

Brockway Mountain Drive

Lac La Belle Road

Gratiot Lake Road

Mohawk-Gay Road

Eagle Harbor Road

Cliff Drive

Five Mile Point Road

Marquette County

County Road 510 from County Road 502 north to Big Bay

Triple A off County Road 510 in Big Bay

County Road 533 in Skandia

M-35 from County Road 480 to Gwinn

Mason County

Lakeshore Drive from Oceana Drive to Iris Road

Hawley from Pere Marquette Highway to Walhalla Road

South Masten Road to Washington Road and the Ruby Creek area

North Lakeshore Drive along Hamlin Lake

Custer Road from Hogue Road to US-10

Montmorency County

Pleasant Valley Road

Farrier Road

Carter Road

Meridian Line Road

Ontonagon County

South Boundary Road

Presque Isle County

Long Lake Highway from M-65 into Alpena County

E-634 Highway from Polaski Road west to Lake May Road

W-638 Highway Ocqueoc Road from Walker Highway to North Allis Highway from Ocqueoc Road west to M-211.

Wexford County