7-year-old beekeeper in Northern Michigan knows everything there is to know about Honeybees!

In the small town of Atlanta, Michigan, you will find Hayden Culham. Hayden is a 7-year-old little girl who happens to be a beekeeper.

In May, Hayden’s neighbors Randy and Jeanine McKenzie decided to start their own backyard colony with twelve-thousand honeybees and one queen bee. While they were setting up the hives, Hayden and her mom happened to be strolling by when Hayden was instantly hooked. A week later, Hayden found a bee suit and she was out with the McKenzie’s learning everything she could about the bees and the colony.

She checks on the beehives weekly and after a few months, Hayden and the McKenzie’s adopted twenty-thousand more bees for another hive. After a summer of learning and taking care of the bees, it’s safe to say that Hayden has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to these special Honeybees!

Advertisement

“They are just friendly, and they don’t want to sting, or they will die,” Little beekeeper, Hayden said.

While most kids back away when they see a bee, Hayden has no fear and says that someday she hopes to have her very own Honeybees to care for.

“She’s learning very quickly about what to do. If you let her go, she knows what to do and in what order. It’s been really nice to be able to pass that on. I’m learning too so it’s nice to pass it on to her also,” said neighbor and beekeeper Jeanine McKenzie.







