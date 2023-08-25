Learn about the history of Northern Michigan at Dougherty Mission House

Northern Michigan is full of history especially out on the Old Mission Peninsula where the Dougherty Mission House lies.

The Dougherty house was built in 1842 by Reverend Peter Dougherty along with an Ojibwe Village lead by Chief Aghosa. Since then, people in the the Grand Traverse area have come together to raise money and efforts to restore this historical home.

Our Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to the house to get a sneak peak into what you can expect from a tour of the home that they offer on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can learn about the extensive history of the Dougherty Mission House here.

If you would like to tour the house, volunteer or donate, you can find all of that information here.



