Opening statements take place for Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial in Antrim County

Day 1

Eric Molitor from Cadillac and brother Bill and Michael Null from West Michigan began their trial in Antrim County Wednesday for material support for an act of terrorism.

Attorneys have delivered their opening statements Wednesday in the final trial of the three men who attempted to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The statements included back and forth claims on the men’s actual involvement in the plot actually was.

Prosecutors told the jury that all three men trained and provided support to leaders of the plot, Adam Fox and Barry Croft. The prosecutors said that the Null Brothers and Molitor took part in training exercises for the action and in surveillance of the governor’s home.

In addition, the prosecutors claim that Fox and Molitor were friends.

The defense countered back by arguing neither Molitor or the Null Brothers knew they were working to kidnapping the governor, and claimed an FBI informant provided training and transportation to the governor’s home.

“Bill Null has a healthy mistrust of the government and that alone is not a crime and he’s a firm believer in his second amendment rights not only to bear arms but for a well regulated militia, the defense said. “Being apart of a well regulated militia is not a crime,” Defense Attorney Kristyna Nunzio said.

The defense claimed politics have played role in the case. The judge pointed out that entrapment arguments would not be allowed moving forward as both sides begin to present their evidence.







