2 Nigerian men extradited to the United States for sexual extortion and Michigan teen’s suicide

In Marquette Michigan, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced that two men have been extradited to the United States from Nigeria to face prosecution after being indicted in May of this year for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys from the western district of Michigan and across the U.S.

Earlier this year FBI agents from Michigan traveled to Nigeria to conduct an investigation with the Nigerian law enforcement officials.

22-year-old Samuel Ogoshi and 20-year-old Samson Ogoshi of Lagos, Nigeria were also charged with causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan Demay of Marquette who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in May of 2022.

It is expected that the initial appearance will take place tomorrow afternoon at the federal courthouse in Grand Rapids.