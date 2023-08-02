United States Coast Guard working to clear up diesel fuel spill near 5th Avenue Beach in Manistee

The United States Coast Guard is asking people to stay off 5th Avenue Beach in Manistee due to a diesel fuel leak from the M/V Manitowoc which is just off shore.

Around 5:15 p.m., the USCG responded to a report of the ship leaking diesel fuel. When they arrived, the coast guard deployed an absorbent boom to contain the fuel in the area. The USCG also partially plugged the damaged tank to slow down the leaking of the fuel.

The USCG is asking people to stay away from the beach since current wind conditions are expected to push the spilled fuel to shore.