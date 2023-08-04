Coast Guard clears Manitowoc to travel to Muskegon for repairs

Agencies continue to closely monitor the response the the diesel spill on Lake Michigan by the Manitowoc that happened Wednesday afternoon.

A U.S. Coast Guard aircraft conducted an overflight confirming there was no visible sheen on the lake, Friday morning.

The Coast Guard and the American Bureau of Shipping have reviewed the temporary repairs to the ship and have accepted the plan to move the Manitowoc to Muskegon for repair. The repairs the the ship will be overseeing the permanent repairs.

There continues to be no reported impacts at this time along the shoreline, and to drinking water.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.