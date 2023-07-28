Two men arrested in Presque Isle Co., accused of coming to the area to have sex with underage girl

Two men are in the Presque Isle County Jail, accused of trying to have sex with an underage girl.

Back in April, Sheriff Joe Brewbaker reached out to Genessee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and asked his Human Oppression Strike Team to assist them in a child predator investigation.

On Wednesday, following months of preparation, two men who the Sheriff’s Office says were planning to pay a 15-year-old girl for sex were arrested. The 69-year-old and 64-year-old were both from outside the area.

Their vehicles and the money they allegedly planned to pay the girl were seized during the arrest.