Charlevoix Co. human sex trafficking sting leads to arrest

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says a human sex trafficking sting led to the arrest and deportation of one man.

Sheriff Charles Vondra says Juan Gomez Hernandez was involved in an attempted sex trafficking of an underage girl on Thursday, July 20. The office is not releasing their investigation methods or the names of any underage victims.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank Sheriff Swanson of Genesee County and his office’s G.H.O.S.T. program for helping prevent human trafficking across the state.

If you believe someone is being trafficked or have information regarding these crimes, please call 911, our office at 231-547-4461, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 877-605-3424.

