Wellness Wednesday: Exploring activities on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail

Whether you want to go for a bike ride, run, walk, or even roller blading, there are lots of activities you can explore on the Boardman Lake Loop Trail in Traverse City. This is a 4-mile recreational trail that you will find around Boardman Lake that also features an array of bridges throughout the trail. The Boardman Lake Loop Lake Trail is the perfect summer spot to get active and get outside!

You can also check out kayak, paddle board, and bike rentals to enjoy at The River Outfitters.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher along with Yen Yoga and Fitness instructor, Becky Kalajian went to the trail to check it out!