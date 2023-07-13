MI Farm Co-op partners with Northern Michigan farms

MI Farm Co-op is an agricultural cooperative serving the Northwest Michigan region. The co-op is made up of over 20 different Michigan farms offering fresh and locally grown produce. MI Farm Co-op offers a seasonal CSA year-round that incorporates items from over 5 farms in one order. Items you can expect in an order include salad greens, micro greens, bread, eggs, and much more! You can also shop the co-op wholesale website here.

Two local farms in Traverse City part of the co-op include 9 Bean Rows and Bardenhagen Farms. Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher took a trip to these farms to learn more about what they do and their partnership with the MI Farm Co-op.