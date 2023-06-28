Senior citizens celebrate the National Day of Joy with ‘joy rides’ in Traverse City

Smile! Wednesday is the National Day of Joy, and Comfort Keepers in Traverse City paired up with Hagerty to give local senior citizens a day where they couldn’t stop smiling! Hagerty team members gave a group of senior citizens a joy ride along the Old Mission Peninsula in beautiful classic cars.

The day began with each “joy rider” being picked up in a classic car from Hagerty’s private collection right at their home. They all gathered for a luncheon at Comfort Keepers before embarking on their police escorted ride up Old Mission Peninsula.

Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher along with photographer, Josh Monroe, talked with some of the senior citizens as they recalled their memories of getting their license, their first car, and the best ways to find joy.