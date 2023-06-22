It’s strawberry picking time at Berry Flats Fruit Farms!

Strawberry season has officially begun!

Whether you want to pick your own or grab a batch of pre-picked berries, you can do it at Berry Flat’s Fruit Farm in Kinglsey. The Farm is owned by Nate and Hannah Wilson and Nate Zenner.

While they purchased the farm in 2022, the farm has been established for 22 years. The farm is 78-acres with 10 acres dedicated specifically to growing strawberries. Berry Flats Fruit Farms is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher talked with one of the owners, Nate Zenner about the process of growing strawberries and the best way to pick them.