Wellness Wednesday: Yen Yoga and Fitness Offers Classes to Improve Your Overall Wellness

Lifestyle Reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to Yen Yoga & Fitness in Traverse City (at the Delamar) where she met with owner and instructor, Becky Kalajian to talk about the classes, environment, and experience at Yen Yoga.

Kalajian also demonstrates a relaxation technique and dives into debunking the myth that doing yoga means you have to be agile.