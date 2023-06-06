Ron McNeil is a northern Michigan native. He was born and raised in Roscommon and spent time traveling in the restaurant business.

His passion for barbecuing led him to central Texas, where he mastered the barbecue style and learned his cooking methods. It started with a food truck, But today, McNeil’s company, 989 Private Label, is growing exponentially.

What makes 989 Barbecue unique is that it’s FDA and USDA approved and they use all natural ingredients. The two main ingredients are salt & pepper.

It took a lot of time and effort to get where he is today, and McNeil sat down to talk more about how it all began and his goals for the future.

989 Private Label Brings Texas Style BBQ to Northern Michigan Part 2







