Michigan DNR, Multiple Counties Battling 100 Acre Fire in Grayling, Evacuations Underway

The Michigan DNR and fire crews from multiple counties are battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

The fire is currently in the Staley Lake Road area between 1 mile south of M-72 and Wilderness Trail.

Crawford County Emergency Manager Doug Pratt has confirmed the fire is 100+ acres.

Pratt has also confirmed to 9&10 News there are evacuations going on now.

Staley Lake Road is closed from M-72 to 4 Mile, and officials are currently asking people to avoid the area.

Northern Michigan’s News Leader will have more details as soon as we learn them.