Firefighting Crews Make Significant Progress Battling the Wilderness Trail Wildfire in Grayling Township

The Department of Natural Resources says the Wilderness Trail Wildfire in Grayling Township is 90% contained.

They confirmed there were no deaths but could not confirm if any buildings were damaged in the flames.

The fire tore through about 2,400 acres of land.

Advertisement

“It’s hilly. It’s sandy. Some of our trucks got stuck in the sand,” said Laurie Abel, Public Information Officer for the Department of Natural Resources Incident Management Team.

The DNR says the fire started from a campfire on private property on Saturday around 1 PM.

The Department of Natural Resources, Michigan State Police, the National Forest Service, and other local fire departments helped battle the wildfire using ground and air suppression.

Crews worked throughout the night. The DNR says the weather helped with firefighting operations.

Advertisement

“The dew point came up, moisture came up a little bit, temperatures dropped, which makes it easier to fight the fire and stop the spread or minimize the spread, which they were able to do significantly,” explained Abel.

People were excavated from the fire area and could return to their homes late Saturday night.

The American red cross set up an emergency shelter at Beaver Creek Township Hall.

The Red Cross says the shelter cared for two residents seeking refuge.