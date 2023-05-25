Michigan Signs Agreement With Australia to Collaborate On Automotive, Transportation Industries

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a renewed commitment to collaborate with the country of Australia on the automotive and transportation industry.

Gov. Whitmer was joined by Australia’s Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, as well as the heads of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

“Signing the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) enables ongoing bilateral cooperation across the Australian and Michigan automotive and technology sectors and policy makers,” said Australian Minister Catherine King. “It promotes emission reduction outcomes, improves collaboration in future transport technologies, and enhances supply chain connectivity.” The state of Michigan and Australia have both made a commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Under the MOU, the two governments will seek to share information on science, technology and policies; co-host conferences to improve practices; and create a joint task force to boost ties between Australia and Michigan.

This August, the Michigan Department of Transportation intends to send a delegation to ITS Australia, and MEDC is collaborating with ITS Australia on the possibility of holding a virtual session in advance of the event.