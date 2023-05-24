Wellness Wednesday: Impacts of Breathing Techniques in Everyday Life

Becky Kalajian is the owner of Yoga in The Vines at Mari Vineyards located in Traverse City. This program combines yoga, community, and local vineyards for an incredible experience.

Becky tells us more about the powerful and positive effects of yoga, specifically the impact of breathing techniques. She goes through a demonstration that can be done right from your couch. She also highlights the importance of mindfulness and how your brain positively reacts when you become more mindful of your breathing.