Frankfort Man Charged for Illegally Dredging the Platte River

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan says they have caught and charged the man who illegally diverted the flow of the Platte River.

Andrew Blair Howard of Frankfort is charged with one count of tampering and one count of vandalism. It all stems from an investigation that started at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in August of last year.

The National Park Service made the decision to stop dredging the mouth of the Platte River in 2017 during a planning session. Opponents say that boats and rescue vessels have not been able to get through, creating a dangerous situation.

Law enforcement says Andrew Howard took it upon himself to dredge the river on Aug. 15, 2022.

“These allegations of tampering and vandalism by a man-made diversion of water at Platte River are disturbing,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously.”

The charges against Howard carry a maximum penalty of up to 6 months behind bars, up to a $5,000 fine, up to 5 years’ probation and mandatory restitution.