Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Looking for Tips on the Illegal Diversion of the Platte River

An investigation is underway at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, where the Platte River enters Lake Michigan.

“It’s different, and it’s definitely Deeper and wider than it was,” said Charles Kraus.

“I’ve never seen it like this. It’s pretty strange,” said Betsy Auchterlonie.

Natural resource and law enforcement staff for Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore are investigating what caused the illegal diversion of the Platte River.

“This is supposed to be a natural setting and national park, and I would not be in favor of any of that if it was done by a human being,” said Charles Kraus.

“I don’t know how long ago they stopped it, but there used to be a big excavator that would park in this area, and they would dredge a portion out. So it was easier for boats that were put in to go out to go fishing out in the bay here,” explained Auchterlonie.

The national park service is looking for any information from the public to help with the investigation.

Especially from visitors who saw any activity from Sunday, August 14 to Monday, August 15.

They have set up an anonymous tip line 888-653-0009.