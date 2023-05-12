You Have to See This Huge Turtle Nicknamed ‘Chonkasaurus’

A video uploaded to Twitter this week in Chicago has gone viral because of its star: A massive snapping turtle that the videographer dubbed “Chonkasaurus.”

The videographer, Joey Santore, wrote in his post:

“Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus. Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river, but is slowly getting cleaned up & restored. Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here, too. I can only wonder this things been eating.”

Advertisement

The turtle is the star of the video, but people are loving Santore’s hilarious narration, too. Check it out below, but be aware there is adult language in the video.

Chicago River Snapper aka Chonkosaurus. Great to see this beast thriving here on what was once such a toxic river, but is slowly getting cleaned up & restored. Somebody planted a bunch of native plants up the river from here, too. I can only wonder this things been eating. pic.twitter.com/u6bhlpo4p5 — Joey Santore (@JoeySantore) May 6, 2023

RELATED: Special Report: Pollution on the Pine River



