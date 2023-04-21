The Pine River watershed is located in the northern part of Gratiot County.

For the last 50 years, it has dealt with various types of contamination.

About $2 million has gone into cleaning up the river, and work is far from over.

Citizens in the area have also spent decades advocating for the river.

Part one of Pollution on the Pine River focuses on the Velsicol Superfund Site in St. Louis.

Watch part 1:

Special Report: Pollution on the Pine River Part 1

Part 2 airs the week of April 24th on 9&10 News at 6 pm.

Part 3 airs the week of May 1st on 9&10 News at 6 pm.













