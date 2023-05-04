Horse Farm Under Investigation by MDARD After Hosting Gotion Rally; State Reps Call for Investigation

Horse Farm Under Investigation by MDARD Weeks After Hosting Gotion Rally, State Reps Call for an Investigation

A pair of state representatives are calling for an investigation into the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) for misuse of power against a local farm opposed to the Gotion battery plant.

MDARD is investigating Majestic Friesians Horse Farm in Green Charter Township in Mecosta County. The investigation comes nearly two weeks after the owner of the farm, Lori Brock, hosted a rally against the proposed battery plant.

“I feel like we’re being harassed,” Brock exclaims. “They are trying to shut me up. They’re trying to scare me and I’m not going to put up with it.”

Advertisement

No Gotion Sign Outside Majestic Friesians Horse Farm

The rally was held on Earth Day, April 22. According to MDARD they received a Right to Farm complaint on April 26 alleging manure run-off into tributaries of the Muskegon River.

“I’ve ran this farm for 15 years with no problems and then all of a sudden, a few days after I had the rally a complaint is filed on my farm,” Brock explains. “This is just retaliation, they’re weaponizing the government to go against a community member who’s just trying to stick up for what’s right.”

This has led State Representatives Bryan Posthumus of Cannon Township and Tom Kunse of Clare to call for the House Committee on Ethics and Oversight to investigate MDARD over a potential misuse of power.

MDARD says the investigation is not targeted and says they are required by law to open an investigation after receiving a Right to Farm complaint.

Advertisement

“When I spoke with [MDARD] Tuesday, they genuinely did not know that the farm was across the street from the Gotion plant,” Rep. Kunse admits. “I think at that point somebody needs to look at that and say, ‘yeah this is politically motivated.’”

MDARD says they are working to determine whether the complaint is valid. If the complaint is verified MDARD will work with the farm to solve the issues in accordance with the Generally Accepted Agriculture Management Practices (GAAMP) program, which give a certain level of protection if a nuisance complaint is filed against a farm.

Brock has filed a Freedom of Information Act Request to find out who filed the complaint.







