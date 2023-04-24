Tick Borne Illnesses Continue to Rise in Michigan, Health Officials Anticipate Another Bad Year

While the warmer weather of spring comes as a welcoming sign to folks in Michigan, the return of ticks has health officials on their toes.

According to the CDC, Lyme Disease and other tick borne illnesses continue to spread across the Northeast portion of the country and here in Michigan.

“Tick illnesses have definitely spread in recent years and I think it’s just good to be vigilant checking for ticks,” acknowledges Health Officer for the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan, Dan Thorell.

According to Thorell, tick borne illnesses have been on the rise in Michigan especially along the coast of Lake Michigan and the U.P.. Cases of tick borne illnesses in Benzie and Leelanau counties doubled from 2021 to 2022.

Michigan Lyme Disease Map 2021

“When you’re in certain areas of the state especially along the coast line and areas of the U.P., Lyme Disease is just much more prevalent in those areas. I think we need to be more vigilant,” Thorell admits.

They ask people to stick towards the center of the trail and to avoid dark damp areas. They also advise if you have any pets to check them for ticks when you get home.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says once you’re done visiting an area that may have had ticks to put your clothes in the dryer for 10 minutes and check you and your bets body for ticks.

“[Look for] A black pepper flake to a watermelon seed. That may be a tick that’s attached to you, remove that tick as soon as possible,” Dr. Emily Dinh explains.

The Department of Health and Human Services say to be on the lookout for any out of the ordinary symptoms like fever, fatigue or rashes. If you have been bit, they say to call your doctor.

“We’re not trying to scare anybody or discourage anybody. Just be vigilant looking for ticks when you’re out in those areas,” Thorell says.

Click here for more information or to report a tick bite.