Trial for 2020 Benzie County Triple Homicide Set to Begin

The trial of a Benzie County man accused of killing his family in late 2020 is expected to start this week.

Jury selection is slated to begin Tuesday morning in the murder trial of Robert Freebold.

Freebold is accused of murdering his wife and two adult sons.

Benzie County deputies say Freebold shot all three at home on Grand Avenue in Elberta back in November of 2020.

Marilyn Freebold and Robert James Freebold were both found dead inside the home. Malichi Maloney, the second son, died of his injuries at the hospital.

Deputies say the four lived together at the time of the murder.