Gaylord Man Arrested for Using Cash App to Steal Money From Former Boss

Curtis Robert Smith

Michigan State Police said Thursday a Gaylord man was arrested for using Cash App to steal money from a person he had previously worked with.

The MSP Gaylord Post was contacted in March 2022 about a report of a person’s identity being stolen. The victim told troopers that 49-year-old Curtis Robert Smith had been stealing money from him. Smith had worked for the victim and had access to some of his personal information.

The victim alleged Smith had an account with Cash App that was tied to the victim’s debit card. Smith then used the app to pay some of his personal bills and also to send money to one of his friends, troopers said.

Troopers said a search warrant to Cash App revealed Smith had set up a Cash App account using his own email address but used the victim’s personal information, including the victim’s name and bank information, for the account.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith on Feb. 15, and troopers arrested Smith at his home in Gaylord on Feb. 16. Smith was arraigned in the 87-A District Court in Otsego County on one count of identity theft and four counts of stealing retaining financial transaction device.