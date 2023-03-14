DNR Holding Annual Tactics Meeting to Prepare for Wildfire Season in Roscommon County

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding their annual tactics meeting in Roscommon County.

The goal of the meeting is to prepare for this years wildfire season.

It’s being held at the Ralph A MacMullen Conference Center, and the DNR, Michigan’s Public Safety Communications, Sate Police and several other Michigan organizations are all in attendance.

More than 100 people were on hand getting the latest on what’s changed, what was learned from last year and how divisions are preparing for the wildfire season.

“We’re trying to bring continuity to our work, our workforce, so that when we’re working on fires that we can all be doing the same thing, trying to make sure that that people aren’t straying. Major Our communications are working, making sure that people are fighting fires safely,” Don Klingler, Lower Peninsula Resource Protection Manager, said.

9&10′s own Tom O’Hare was in attendance talking about the latest weather trends and what to expect over the next 30 days.