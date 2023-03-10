Turtle Creek Casino Hotel in Traverse City Hosts Re-Opening for 137 Renovated Rooms

It was a grand re-opening Friday for the Turtle Creek Casino Hotel in Traverse City.

Renovations started this past fall and now guests are being welcomed back.

More than $10 million went into the 137 hotel rooms, which were stripped down and redone from the ground up. Each room now has a display of Native American Culture by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

The band says after 15 years of the hotel being open, they were more than happy to tackle a project this size.

“We’re excited. We were happy to have friends, family, colleagues, everybody join in our celebration. Take a look at our room product that we have to offer and we are excited to hear the feedback and welcome our guests,” Rich Bailey, the GT Band Economic Development Corporation CEO, said.

Reservations for the renovated rooms are now available.