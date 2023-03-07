Traverse City Police Chief to Retire this Summer

After more than three decades with Traverse City’s Police Department, the police chief is retiring.

Chief Jeff O'Brien

Police Chief Jeff O’Brien has been the chief since 2015, and he’s served with the department since 1991. Now, 32 years later, to the day. he’ll turn in his badge.

Chief O’Brien says his to-do list includes filling some staff vacancies through promotion and making sure the command staff is in place for a new chief. He also wants to get the department through the annual budget process, for the new budget year which starts July 1.

That was his first day in a TCPD uniform in 1991, and this year it will also be his last day on the job.