Wrong Way Driver Kills One Man in Multiple Vehicle Crash on I-75

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Post in Gaylord responded to a crash on I-75 in Wawatan Twp, in Emmet County on Sunday evening.

The crash involved four vehicles, according to MSP.

Officials say that a Jeep driven by a 78-year-old man from Indiana, with a passenger, was traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-75 and crashed into a car occupied by a man and a woman, followed by two more vehicles crashing.

Wrong Way Driver Images from crash scene Sunday night involving four vehicles. (Photos Courtesy MSP)

The driver of the car, Carson Needham, 21, from Traverse City was killed. The 20-year-old car passenger from Oxford, was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey for her injuries, according to MSP.

Troopers say the Jeep driver was taken to St. Ignace Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey. He was later stabilized.

The people in the other vehicles involved had no life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted by St. Ignace Post MSP, St. Ignace Police Department, tribal police from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, MDOT, Carp Lake Township Fire Department, Mackinaw Fire Department, and Emmet and Cheboygan EMS.