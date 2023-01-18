Weather Forecast for 2/16/2023

*GUSTY WINDS

*Snow Mainly for L.P.

*A Short Cold Snap, Isolated Lake Effect Friday

_______________________________

Winter Weather Advisory: Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Arenac, Iosco, Gladwin, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Isabella Counties from Thursday morning to early Friday! 3-6″ of snow with isolated higher amounts will be possible through the day Thursday with winds gusting upwards of 25-30mph. This could create hazardous conditions at times through the day.

_______________________________

Rest of Today: Snow Moves In

We continue to see snow move in for the Lower Peninsula this afternoon.

Bursts of heavy snow at times along with gusty winds out of the North/Northeast could create hazardous travel.

Reduced visibilities, blowing and drifting and slick roads will all be possible through late this evening.

Temperatures are in the lower to upper 20s but with winds it feels more like 10 to 20 degrees.

Bundle up and take your time this evening.

Tonight: Snow Come To An End

We will continue with snow through at least midnight for areas.

This will taper off after midnight with drier skies for most of us by Friday morning.

Temperatures tonight will range from 0-18 degrees with gusty winds coming to an end.

Some isolated lake effect could hang around Luce county and the immediate Lake Michigan shoreline.

Friday & The Weekend: Warmer & Drier Weekend

We will see partly cloudy skies Friday with some isolated lake effect.

Highs will range from the mid teens to mid 20s.

Saturday is looking mostly to partly sunny.

Highs will return into the low 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s.

Next Week: Winter Is That You?!

We will see falling temperatures Monday.

Skies will be cloudy with some small chances for flakes in the morning.

Tuesday is looking cool with upper teens to upper 20s.

The U.P. and Tip of the Mitt will see scattered snow showers.

Wednesday is going to be cloudy but some light snow could move in by the evening.

Highs will be in the mid teens to mid 20s.

Thursday could bring a really large Winter Storm which we will watch closely.

-Meteorologist Michael Stevens





___________________________________

Snow So Far & Average - 2/15/23

City Season Normal

Houghton Lake 32.0″ 46.5″

Sault Ste. Marie 119.9″ 89.8″

Gaylord 102.1″ 111.8″

Traverse City 67.5″ 70.4″

West Branch 22.5″ 37.6″

Petoskey 74.0″ 95.9″

___________________________________

