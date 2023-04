Gaylord National Weather Service announced that the damaging tornado that ripped through portions of Otsego county Friday afternoon was an EF-3.

At its strongest, the tornado produced winds of 150 mph.

The EF-scale was implemented in 2007, which makes this the strongest tornado ever recorded by the Gaylord office.

They are currently working to complete the final event report, which should be available with more details later this evening.