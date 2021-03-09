The John Ball Zoo Gets Ready to Open Up their Gates for the Spring Season

March 27 is the official opening day for the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids. The gates open at 9 AM, but they recommend guests arrive with their tickets purchased ahead of time online. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, March 12.

General admission tickets prices through April 25

Adults 13-61: $12

Youth 3-12: $10

Senior 62+: $10

Youth 2 and under: Free

The John Ball Zoo is continuing to follow all CDC and State health guidelines and will require all visitors over the age of 5 to wear a mask, including outdoor spaces. Some of this year’s highlights include new zoo babies. Rose, Ruby, and Willow are triplet red panda cubs born back in June 2020. You can check in to see how they are doing, and how much they’ve grown. Another baby born this year is Yoshi, a Canada lynx born in May.

