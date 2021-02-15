Rural Development Grants Boost Northern Michigan Businesses

Rural communities across the state are getting some financial help from a new round of state grants. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is awarding 20 different businesses a total of $1.7 (M) dollars. The goal is to boost their productivity and support rural communities.

The Rural Development Fund grants are landing in rural destinations– and most of them are grants worth $100,000. Sam Simpson is an owner at Harbor Hills Fruit Farms, which is also the parent company to Good Harbor Vineyards and Aurora Cellars. “We’ve been going through a really large growth phase in the last 5-7 years. We’re actually putting in 40 more acres of grapes this year.”

Harbor Hills Vineyards in Leelanau County will add a new filtration system for their wines, and Simpson says it’s a big improvement to their current operation. “You would have to handle a wine four different times. And every time you’re handling a wine you have oxygen pickup, have to clean tanks… With this new piece of equipment we only have to touch the wine one time before it goes into the bottle. And so the fewer times you handle that wine the higher quality it’s likely to be. So we think this has potential to be a very large continual step in the right direction for quality. And it’s a huge labor savings as well.”

Simpson says it may ultimately lead to new hires because of faster production. “For us, this grant specifically is going to allow us to pull forward a project that might have been 2-3 years away. Which will give us more time with that equipment to get used to it and integrate it. We’re definitely going to continue to hire. But what those people will be able to handle is exponentially more per person than if we wouldn’t have this technology.”

Nearby Gallagher Farms is also on the list – they’ll be able to install a craft spirits distillery for their Bay View Weddings venue. And Traverse City Whiskey will get a new steam boiler – to boost its fermentation capacity.

Simpson says, “Any investment in value-add for agriculture is big up here. And around the state of Michigan. It’s a huge industry for us.”

Over at Great Lakes Tissue Company in Cheboygan – it’s a 2nd grant, on top of a previous $250,000 award for new equipment. Vice President Tori Beckett says, “Our by-product is plastic. The biggest problem with plastic is it has moisture in it. So this project is adding equipment to dry that plastic out. To make a usable, recycle material.”

“From a cost standpoint for the company this is scrap material. It’s really not of use to us. So it’s important for us to have the funds needed to get this equipment in place to make it valuable for other customers to use.” Beckett says it also has larger implications. “We can increase our recycle incoming into the facility if we have an outgoing use for it. So we’re increasing our post-consumer use of recycled milk cartons, juice boxes, paper plates.”

For Great Lakes Tissue, new hires are also a possibility. “It may include new employees. Currently we have enough maintenance on here to install what we need. But the ongoing operation of the equipment will require new hires as well.”

The Department of Ag and Rural Development says they received 139 grant applications – but only awarded 20 projects. A majority of them are in northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Beckett says, “Our family around here at the mill, it’s always important to have projects here keeping us moving forward in a positive direction. This project is another big step into the development of this facility.”

Simpson feels it sends a positive message. “The state’s recognition of its importance is huge to farmers and the local communities. Because the trickle down impact of ag is everywhere, even if people don’t realize it.”

The department received 139 proposals with requests totaling more than $11 million. Of those, MDARD awarded the following 20 projects totaling $1,700,000, leveraging a match of more than $6.7 million: