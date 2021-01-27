Tips on Avoiding Common Winter Injuries with McLaren Northern Michigan Orthopedic Surgeon

Accidents and injuries happen but they can often be avoided.

While skiing is a very popular activity in the winter months, if you are not careful, it can also land you in the emergency room. Shoveling snow the wrong way can also leave you with aches and pains. It is another way people are often injured during the winter months.

While McLaren Northern Michigan is there when you are hurt, they also want to help you avoid the emergency room with winter injuries.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and photojournalist Jenna Lillie spoke to McLaren Northern Michigan orthopedic surgeon Dr. Angus Goetz about avoiding skiing injures and the proper snow shoveling technique. Watch the video above to see their conversation.

