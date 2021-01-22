President Biden’s 200-Page COVID-19 Response Plan

President Biden is wasting no time in executing his plan to fight the coronavirus.

His administration’s nearly 200-page COVID-19 response plan aims at getting the virus under control.

Some of the plans include invoking the defense production act to speed up manufacturing of vaccines, syringes for vaccines, and Personal Protection Equipment for frontline workers.

And FEMA will begin creating mass vaccine centers all over the U.S.

President Biden also signed 10 executive orders in hopes of slowing down the spread. That includes a mask mandate in airports, planes, trains, and buses.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he’s on board with the new president’s plan to tackle the coronavirus.

“The concern I have, something we’re working on, is getting people who have vaccine hesitancy who don’t want to get vaccinated because many people are skeptical about that. We need to do good outreach for that.”

There is some pushback from health officials about Biden’s plan to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days. They believe it may not be aggressive enough now that the country is vaccinating about 1 million people a day.