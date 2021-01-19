States Struggle with Vaccine Rollout, Decreasing Hospitalizations Offers Hope

There is a glimmer of hope in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

For the first time in months, health officials report there has been a steady decline in hospitalizations over the last four days.

We’re at about 1,000 fewer per day.

But many states continue to struggle with the vaccine roll out. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the federal government raised expectations by expanding eligibility but didn’t follow up with the supply. And in California the new strain of the virus has been detected in several large outbreaks.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan says “It just reiterates how important, again, that we just need to continue to do all of the things we’ve been asking the public to do, which is to watch your distance, wear a mask, stay home and away from mixing with others.”

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are both working on their own coronavirus vaccines. Both companies say their versions of the vaccine do not need to be stored at below freezing temperatures.