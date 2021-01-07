Married in the Mitten: Conradie Event Design

Since 2011, Conradie Event Design in Traverse City has brought creativity and a special something to weddings and parties across the state. “We coordinate with our couples,” said Melissa Conradie. “We’re with them throughout the planning process, coordinating all of the logistics of their event, but we also get really interactive with our clients as far as their event design and what they’re wanting for their overall vision for their wedding day”. Their portfolio of party projects showcases their ability to incorporate different textures, colors, and moods.

Like with many event planners, their ‘plans’ were changed due to the pandemic. Melissa found herself planning weddings within a month’s time. “It was accelerated planning,” Melissa explained. She, along with her brides & grooms, made it work. “We were able to still customize their weddings with the changes required to make it safe. We made it feel special, but also intimate”.

